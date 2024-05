October Breast Health Awareness 2K Walk

Veterans and employees invited!

When: Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 10:30 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Lake Wheeler Pavilion 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us, for October's Breast Health Awareness Walk, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 starting at Lake Wheeler Pavilion.

We know that to help those facing breast cancer, awareness alone isn’t enough. This October, get involved. Get screened. Take action.

This event is free and open to everyone.

Use this link to register: https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=891859&k=0A6843017E5E