Take the next step in education!

When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Matousek Auditorium 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





If you are interested in going back to school, come check out our Education Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in Matousek Auditorium.

Representatives from local colleges and universities will be on hand to discuss their programs with Veterans and employees.