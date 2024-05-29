Register for Healthy Teaching Kitchen grilling class

Virtual cooking class with HTK!

When: Mon. Jun 24, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Call prior to class date to receive the VA video connect link and class information.

**Registration required** Join Zablocki VA for cooking fun in this virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen grilling class at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26!

Healthy Teaching Kitchen will be demonstrating how to prepare healthier grilled Margherita pizza and a salad. Recipes will be provided. No samples, as this is a virtual event.

Registration is required. Space is limited so please call to reserve your spot.

Contact Sandy at 1-414-384-2000, ext. 47387, TODAY!

