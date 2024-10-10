Wellness Power Hour: "How Sleep Impacts Your Health"
Walk-ins are welcomed
When:
Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT
Where:
Matousek Auditorium and virtually on MS Teams
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Cost:
Free
Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education.
When: October 16, Noon to 12:50 p.m.
Where: Matousek Auditorium (5000 W. National Ave. building 111 or virtually on Microsoft Teams
Area of Circle of Health: Recharge
Title: “How Sleep Impacts Your Health”
Presented by: Tina Simpson, BSN, Lead Respiratory Therapist, CPAP Coordinator
To join on Microsoft Teams: click here (will only work during the Power Hour)
Dial in by phone:
(872) 701-0185, 946049668#
For information: 1-888-469-6614, ext. 43611.