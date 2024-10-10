Walk-ins are welcomed

When: Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm CT Where: Matousek Auditorium and virtually on MS Teams 5000 West National Avenue Milwaukee, WI Cost: Free





Veteran and employees are invited to Wellness Power Hour presented by Whole Health Education.

When: October 16, Noon to 12:50 p.m.

Where: Matousek Auditorium (5000 W. National Ave. building 111 or virtually on Microsoft Teams

Area of Circle of Health: Recharge

Title: “How Sleep Impacts Your Health”

Presented by: Tina Simpson, BSN, Lead Respiratory Therapist, CPAP Coordinator

To join on Microsoft Teams: click here (will only work during the Power Hour)

Dial in by phone:

(872) 701-0185, 946049668#

For information: 1-888-469-6614, ext. 43611.

Other VA events