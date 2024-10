Milwaukee VA telephone town hall

Join the conversation!

When: Mon. Dec 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT Where: Cost: Free





Select Veterans who are enrolled at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center will be called for a live telephone town hall question and answer event on Monday, December 9 at 11 a.m..

If you are a Veteran enrolled at the Milwaukee VA, do not receive a call on December 9 and you would like to participate in the call you may do so in two ways:

1) Call 855-436-3682 while the event is live. You may press *3 and a screener get your question into the queue.

2) Log onto access.live/MilwaukeeVA to listen to the live event audio online and submit a question via the website.

The subject matter expert panel will get through as many questions as they can in the hour-long and a half live event.

If your concern or question cannot wait until the live event, please contact a Milwaukee VA patient advocate: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 414-384-2000 ext. 42604.

