Caregiver support
VA Milwaukee health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Kevin Thomsen
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Milwaukee health care
Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 45780
Email: Kevin.Thomsen@va.gov
Ida Umentum
OEF/OIF Case Manager
VA Milwaukee health care
Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 47195
Email: Ida.Umentum@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Milwaukee health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Milwaukee caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Milwaukee region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274