Caregiver support
The Caregiver Support Program’s (CSP) mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans through education, resources, support and services. The VA Milwaukee Caregiver Support program offers support to individuals who are providing assistance to Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen or anything in between.
Milwaukee VA health care
5000 W. National Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53295
Phone:
Monthly caregiver newsletter and resources
The Milwaukee VA Health Care System offers a variety of caregiver support groups and education. Contact us to enroll and participate in services offered.
National VA Caregiver Support Program Resources
Provides up to date information and fact sheets for our program and how to access services. You can find a full library of educational materials related to caregiving and VA resources: https://www.caregiver.va.gov
VA Caregiver Support Line
Caregiver Support Line (CSL) is a toll-free number for caregivers, family members, friends, Veterans and community partners to contact for information related to caregiving and available supports and services. The CSL Team can provide supportive counseling, education on different resources, assistance in navigating access to services, and refer you to your local VA Caregiver Support Program.
Toll Free Phone: 1-