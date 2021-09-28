 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Milwaukee health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Amanda_S_Zdroik

Amanda S Zdroik Gollhardt

Patient Advocate

VA Milwaukee health care

Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 42604

Email: Amanda.Zdroik@va.gov

Nancy_Massey

Nancy Massey

Patient Advocate

VA Milwaukee health care

Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 42604

Email: Nancy.Massey@va.gov

Tim_Kolb

Tim Kolb

Patient Advocate

VA Milwaukee health care

Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 42604

Email: Timothy.Kolb@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Milwaukee health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
