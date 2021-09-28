Women Veteran care
VA Milwaukee health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Akeira Johnson
Women’s Health Clinic Medical Director
VA Milwaukee health care
Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 47177
Email: Akeira.Johnson@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Milwaukee health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services