 Skip to Content

Locations

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Main locations

Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Facility notice
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53295-1000
Directions
Main phone: 414-384-2000
Mental health clinic: 414-384-2000 x42098
Clement J. Zablocki Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Health clinic locations

Cleveland VA Clinic

1205 North Avenue
Cleveland, WI 53015-1413
Directions
Main phone: 920-693-5600
Mental health clinic: 414-384-2000 x42098
Cleveland VA Clinic

John H. Bradley Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

10 Tri-Park Way
Appleton, WI 54914-1658
Directions
Main phone: 920-831-0070
Mental health clinic: 920-831-0070
John H. Bradley Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

Milo C. Huempfner Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

2851 University Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54311-5855
Directions
Main phone: 920-431-2500
Mental health clinic: 414-384-2000 x42098
Milo C. Huempfner Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

Milwaukee VA Clinic

Facility notice
1818 North Martin Luther King Drive, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
Milwaukee, WI 53212-3640
Directions
Main phone: 414-263-7673
Illustration of a facility with a flagpole

Union Grove VA Clinic

21425 Spring Street
Union Grove, WI 53182-9707
Directions
Main phone: 262-878-7001
Mental health clinic: 414-384-2000 x42098
Union Grove VA Clinic

Other nearby VA locations