Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Interstate 94 east or west:
- Take the East-West Freeway (I-94) and follow signs to Miller Park Way (formerly U.S. Route 41 south).
- Exit 308B.
- Continue straight to National Avenue.
- Turn right (west) on National Avenue (U.S. Route 59).
- Take the first right on General Mitchell Boulevard and enter the VA grounds.
View on Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53295-1000
Intersection: West National Avenue and General Mitchell Boulevard
Coordinates: 43°1'23.40"N 87°58'19.86"W