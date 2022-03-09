Forbes names VA one of America’s Best Employers. Locally, Milwaukee VA looking for RNs, LPNs and CNAs

Masking requirements: Medical-grade cough, surgical, procedural or N95/KN95 masks are required at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and its community clinics. 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗸𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼t 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗱. Appropriate masks are available at all entrances.

Prepare for a visit: Please review visitation rules under "Visitor Information" listed for each facility under "Locations."

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters: Call 414-384-2000, ext. 49069, to make an appointment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Shots are also available at all outpatient clinics. Visit our vaccine information page.

We're hiring! The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is seeking qualified RNs, LPNs and CNAs. Learn more here.