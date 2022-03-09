Forbes names VA one of America’s Best Employers. Locally, Milwaukee VA looking for RNs, LPNs and CNAs
PRESS RELEASE
March 9, 2022
Milwaukee , WI — The Department of Veterans Affairs was recently named as one of America’s Best Employers in 2022. The distinction was announced by Forbes in early February.
To develop the rankings for America’s Best Employers 2022, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to independently survey 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 workers.
Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. These evaluations also included references to other employers in their respective industries, and whether those comments stood out either positively or negatively.
“VA’s rating does not surprise me,” said Matt Zirbes, director of Human Resources at the Milwaukee VA. “We continue to try to get the word out about our amazing benefits and work-life balance. People are also attracted to our mission of caring for our nation’s heroes.”
Zirbes said part of being a top employer means making sure employees are well cared for, engaged, supported and empowered to provide Veterans with timely access to world-class health care. He said the Milwaukee VA is hiring registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants, including both experienced professionals and those new to the field.
VA continues to make changes that benefit employees, such as:
- Working with Congress to raise pay, maximize bonuses and increase incentives for employees to stay on.
- Increasing opportunities by growing future leaders and opening the door for promotions.
- Helping cover the cost of childcare by increasing the income cap to receive a subsidy through VA.
- Investing in measures to improve well-being by listening to employees and developing recommendations for how to address burnout, promote work-life balance and more.
Across the nation, VA employs 424,353 people. As a federal agency with hundreds of locations across the country, VA employees can transfer to different jobs in different cities. The Zablocki Health Care system has more than 4,000 employees in Wisconsin.
