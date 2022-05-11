Media invited to cover VA2K Walk & Roll that promotes healthy lifestyles and helps homeless Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
May 11, 2022
Milwaukee , WI — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is holding its 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 18.
Zablocki VA employees and Veterans will participate in this dual-purpose event with goals of moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while raising awareness for VA Homeless Veterans Services.
The event is open to the media who wish to capture images and interview VA2K participants.
- TIME AND DATE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 18
- LOCATION: Lake Wheeler Pavilion, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee (north of the medical center)
- MEDIA PARKING: limited parking available by the pavilion with advanced notice
Event Details:
- The Walk & Roll 2K (1.24 miles) can be completed anytime on May 18. The mapped walking route is 2.2 laps around Lake Wheeler. Most participants are expected out during the lunch hours.
- VA Whole Health will offer a resource table for Veterans and staff 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Event includes food trucks and motivational music
- Stuff the Bus: In 2021, 150 homeless Veterans were housed in Milwaukee. This year’s VA2K’s goal is to collect cleaning supplies for newly housed Veterans. Voluntary donations will be loaded onto a bus located at the pavilion. Needed items: all-purpose household cleaners, laundry soap, dishwashing soap, brooms, mops, buckets, paper towels and toilet paper.
Interviews are available with Courtney Zeller, VA2K committee chairwoman, as well as employees and Veterans participating in the event.
Media – if you are interested in covering this event, please contact Public Affairs Officer Ann Knabe at 414-345-0842 (cell) or email Ann.Knabe@va.gov.
Ann Knabe, Public Affairs Officer
414-384-2000, ext. 45634