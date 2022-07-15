Milwaukee VA Emergency Department named one of best in nation
PRESS RELEASE
July 15, 2022
Milwaukee , WI — The Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Emergency Department is a recipient of the Emergency Nurses Association’s 2022 Lantern Award for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research.
The Milwaukee VA is the only Veterans Affairs hospital to receive the award and the only hospital in Wisconsin to earn the honor.
“This is truly the best Emergency Department in the VA,” said Ben Thelen, program manager for the Emergency Department. “Our Veterans get the best care, without a doubt.”
The award is the culmination of years of work at improving the ED and creating a culture that embraces change and continuing education. Learn more here.
“It’s so prestigious,” said Mary Degenhardt, assistant nurse manager for the ED. “It really speaks to our staff and all the changes that have taken place. We’ve all done it for the right reasons.”
The ENA Lantern Award showcases an emergency department’s accomplishments in incorporating evidence-based practice and innovation into emergency care. EDs are encouraged to share stories which highlight a commitment to care of patients as well as well-being of nursing staff. The award serves as a visible symbol of our commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment.
The Milwaukee VA’s Lantern Award will be on display in the emergency department, and the department will be recognized in upcoming issues of ENA’s all-member magazine ENA Connection, on the ENA website and social media, and during Emergency Nursing 2022 in Denver, Colo., Sept.30-Oct. 3, the association’s annual conference.
Click here for more information on this year’s Lantern Award recipients.
David Walter, Public Affairs Specialist
414-384-2000, ext. 45176