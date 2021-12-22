Milwaukee VA encourages Veterans, spouses and caregivers to get COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they are eligible

PRESS RELEASE

December 22, 2021

Milwaukee , WI — With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the country, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster as soon as they are eligible.

All Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers are eligible to receive the vaccine and booster from a VA facility. There is no charge. Veterans can make an appointment for their booster by calling the Milwaukee VA at 414-384-2000, ext. 49069.

“For many of our Veterans and caregivers, six months have passed since they received their first two COVID shots, and it’s time for them to get the Booster,” said Dr. Kimberly Bell, Milwaukee VA Pharmacy Manager. “This is especially important with the rising cases of COVID associated with the omicron variant which appears to spread faster than previous variants.”

If Veterans received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, they must wait at least six months after their second shot to get the booster. Veterans who received the J&J vaccine can get a booster two months after their shot. Veterans who have not gotten any COVID-19 vaccines yet can start their vaccine series at any VA.

Statistics from across the country show most people hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated. While fully vaccinated people can still get COVID, they are less likely to get severely ill and require hospitalization.

Veterans can also get their flu shot at the same time as their COVID-19 booster. In addition to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Veterans can also get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at VA community-based clinics in Green Bay, Cleveland, Appleton and Union Grove. For more information about vaccines at the VA, visit COVID-19 Booster Shots And Additional Doses | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

