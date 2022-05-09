Milwaukee VA opens new dialysis clinic for Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
May 9, 2022
Milwaukee , WI — As part of its continual improvement process and facility upgrades, the Zablocki VA Health Care System is opening a new dialysis clinic for Veterans at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
The new clinic features 10 regular dialysis stations and three isolation rooms. One of the new rooms has negative pressure capability, which is used for isolating patients with highly contagious airborne diseases. These rooms keep pathogens within their walls, protecting other patients and staff.
“I can’t wait for our Veteran patients to see the new location,” said Diana Jasniewski, nursing program manager for the dialysis clinic. “It’s spacious, bright and aesthetically pleasing, and it allows patients privacy during this life-sustaining medical procedure.”
The new state-of-the-art dialysis clinic is more than double the size of the previous unit, which was constructed in the 1960s. Patients typically undergo dialysis three times a week, and the procedure can last up to four hours. The new clinic opens May 16.
NOTE TO MEDIA: The new dialysis clinic will be open for media tours Friday, May 13, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. If you are interested in viewing the new clinic and interviewing Diana Jasniewski, nursing program manager, or other staff, please call 414-345-0842 or email Ann.Knabe@Va.gov
Ann Knabe, Public Affairs Officer
414-384-2000, ext. 45634