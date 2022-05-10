Milwaukee VA to stage simulation of National TeleStroke Program

PRESS RELEASE

May 10, 2022

Milwaukee , WI — The Milwaukee VA Medical Center will stage a simulation of its new telestroke program on Thursday, May 12, from noon to 1 p.m.

During the event, which is open to the media, a simulated stroke patient will be brought to the hospital’s emergency department via ambulance, and staff will go through all the steps of diagnosing a stroke, contacting a neurologist through the National TeleStroke Program and providing the appropriate treatment.

Time is of the essence when it comes to treating stroke patients, but neurologists aren’t always available in a hospital to prescribe the appropriate treatment. The TeleStroke Program provides virtual contact with neurologists across the country 24/7 via specially equipped iPads, thus assuring timely care.

“Having the rolling tele-doc gives us the missing link that we didn’t have prior to now,” said Milwaukee VA ICU Registered Nurse Lisa Nugent. “It’s better for the Veterans; we don’t have to send them to another hospital. They want to stay here; they like the care we give here. So now we’re able to offer that 24/7.”

Learn more about the telestroke program and previous simulations here.

WHAT: Demonstration of National TeleStroke Program.

Demonstration of National TeleStroke Program. WHEN: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12. Media are asked to arrive by 11:30 a.m. at the hospital’s East Entrance.

Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12. Media are asked to arrive by 11:30 a.m. at the hospital’s East Entrance. WHERE: Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee. The simulation will begin in the ambulance bay in the southeast corner of the hospital and proceed into the adjacent emergency department.

Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee. The simulation will begin in the ambulance bay in the southeast corner of the hospital and proceed into the adjacent emergency department. VISUALS: Media can capture images of a true-to-life emergency as it happens, from diagnosis to treatment, with the emergency department team responding in kind.

Media can capture images of a true-to-life emergency as it happens, from diagnosis to treatment, with the emergency department team responding in kind. INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE: Mary Degenhardt, assistant program manager for the emergency department, will brief media before the event and will be available for interviews afterward, along with other simulation participants.

Media: If you are interested in covering this event, please contact Public Affairs Specialist David Walter at 414-384-2000, ext. 45176, or email David.Walter@va.gov