News releases
News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.
Warning signs of heart attacks in women highlighted on Feb. 4 National Wear Red DayJanuary 25, 2022
Friday, Feb. 4, is National Wear Red Day, and one local doctor is focusing on the importance of identifying the warning signs of heart attacks in women.
Experts emphasize the importance of self-care in 2022January 24, 2022
As we approach a third year of COVID-19 pandemic challenges, experts stress self-care as an important life skill that should not be overlooked. Self-care has been proven to mitigate the cumulative effects of long-term physical and mental stress
Milwaukee VA takes lead in assessment of concussions among wheelchair athletesDecember 28, 2021
Doctors at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center are breaking new ground with a first-of-its-kind book on assessing concussions for wheelchair athletes.
Milwaukee VA encourages Veterans, spouses and caregivers to get COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they are eligibleDecember 22, 2021
With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the country, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster as soon as they are eligible.