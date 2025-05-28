News releases
News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.
June 3, 2024
The Milwaukee VA is inviting media to cover a pair of events celebrating the Juneteenth holiday to take place on the Milwaukee VA campus at 5000 N. National Ave. Please note that both of these events precede the actual federal holiday, which is June 19:
May 20, 2024
The public is invited to a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 27, 2024, at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.
April 24, 2024
Last fall, VA's Million Veteran Program hit its goal of enrolling 1 million Veterans. And the Milwaukee VA was a big part of that, enrolling more than 20,000 Veterans locally.
April 17, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that Veteran trust in Milwaukee VA Medical Center has risen to 94.2% — up from 90.5% in 2018 (the first year since VA began conducting this survey). Nationwide trust in VA outpatient care has increased to 91.8% — up from 85.6% in 2018.
April 15, 2024
Members of the public can dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at select VA facilities, on VA Medication Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
April 15, 2024
An event to bring female Veterans together to revel in their camaraderie and boost their physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health will take place April 26.
April 11, 2024
The benefits of Whole Health for Veterans will be explored during the Whole Health Retreat on April 17.
March 27, 2024
Free oral cancer screenings will be available for all Veterans during an April 3 event at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
March 26, 2024
The Milwaukee VA is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony March 29 in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
March 21, 2024
On Medal of Honor Day, the Milwaukee VA is thrilled to host a special meet-and-greet event with Medal of Honor recipient Gary Wetzel.