News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.
November 21, 2023
Media looking for a great Thanksgiving Day story need look no further than McBob’s Pub and Grill, 4919 W. North Ave.
November 1, 2023
The Milwaukee VA is hosting a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m., Wed., Nov. 8 in the Chapel at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
October 30, 2023
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is hosting a symposium aimed at preventing Veteran suicide.
October 23, 2023
Members of the public can dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at select VA facilities, on VA Medication Take Back Day.
October 23, 2023
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is marking the 100th anniversary of VA health care for female Veterans with a Women’s Health Resource Fair.
September 25, 2023
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Women’s Health Program is staging a 2K walk to raise awareness of breast cancer and the resources available to female Veterans.
September 7, 2023
Until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30, 2023, Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.
July 13, 2023
On July 22-23, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, in conjunction with the Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office and the War Memorial Center, will host a Summer VetFest to inform Veterans, their families and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic-exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.
May 23, 2023
The public is invited to a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.
May 10, 2023
The VA 2K is a dual-purpose event with goals of moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while raising awareness for VA homeless Veterans services.