News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.

  • November 21, 2023

    Media looking for a great Thanksgiving Day story need look no further than McBob’s Pub and Grill, 4919 W. North Ave.

  • November 1, 2023

    The Milwaukee VA is hosting a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m., Wed., Nov. 8 in the Chapel at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.

  • October 30, 2023

    The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is hosting a symposium aimed at preventing Veteran suicide.

  • October 23, 2023

    Members of the public can dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at select VA facilities, on VA Medication Take Back Day.

  • October 23, 2023

    The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is marking the 100th anniversary of VA health care for female Veterans with a Women’s Health Resource Fair.

  • September 25, 2023

    The Milwaukee VA Medical Center’s Women’s Health Program is staging a 2K walk to raise awareness of breast cancer and the resources available to female Veterans.

  • September 7, 2023

    Until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30, 2023, Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.

  • July 13, 2023

    On July 22-23, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, in conjunction with the Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office and the War Memorial Center, will host a Summer VetFest to inform Veterans, their families and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic-exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.

  • May 23, 2023

    The public is invited to a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.

  • May 10, 2023

    The VA 2K is a dual-purpose event with goals of moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while raising awareness for VA homeless Veterans services.