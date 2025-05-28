News releases
News Releases for VA Milwaukee health care.
May 8, 2023
On May 20, the Green Bay VA Outpatient Clinic will host a PACT Act awareness symposium to inform Veterans, community leaders and Veteran advocates, their families, caregivers and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for toxic-exposure-related health care and benefits.
April 20, 2023
Veterans, their families, caregivers, VA staff and the general public are invited to take part in the Spiritual and Mental Resiliency Ruck March.
April 10, 2023
Daniel S. Zomchek, Ph.D., FACHE, Network Director, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 12, is pleased to announce that James D. McLain, MHA, FACHE, has been selected as the new Executive Director, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI, effective April 23, 2023.
March 27, 2023
The Milwaukee VA and the Milwaukee Vet Center are hosting a wreath-laying ceremony followed by a “Welcome Home” ceremony to honor area Vietnam Veterans March 29 in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
March 20, 2023
Wangard Partners Inc. (Wangard), a Milwaukee-based full-service real estate company, and the Clement J. Zablocki VA Health Care System announced that a Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic will be part of the development of Olympia Fields.
February 20, 2023
The Milwaukee Regional Office is hosting a PACT Act Hiring Fair to help ensure Veterans and survivors get the benefits they’ve earned in a timely manner.
January 11, 2023
In an effort to aid struggling Veterans, the Milwaukee VA has partnered with Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge Phil Chavez to offer a free virtual event to help resolve any municipal citations Veterans are facing.
December 14, 2022
On Dec. 16, Jeff “Doc” Dentice, a local Vietnam Veteran, is slated to deliver a truckload of donated holiday gifts and other items to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center where they will be distributed to inpatient Veterans.
December 12, 2022
On Dec. 16, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center will host a PACT Act awareness symposium.
November 21, 2022
During Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, Milwaukee VA encourages the community to help support local Veterans through charitable donations or volunteer opportunities.