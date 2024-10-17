Public can dispose of old and unused medications at VA facilities on VA Medication Take Back Day

PRESS RELEASE

October 17, 2024

Milwaukee/Green Bay/Appleton , WI — Members of the public can dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at select VA facilities, on VA Medication Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Friday, October 25, at the Green Bay VA Clinic, 2851 University Ave., front entrance.

Friday, October 25, at the Appleton VA Clinic, 10 Tri Park Way, front entrance.

Saturday, October 26, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave., east entrance.

The public can drive through at the facility entrance to receive a pre-paid envelope used to dispose of medications through the U.S. postal service. They can also park and dispose of medications in the secure disposal receptacles at each facility.

VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for this initiative. Any member of the public is welcome, whether they have any affiliation to Veterans or not.

“We are pleased to welcome non-Veteran members of our community to the VA facilities for VA Medication Take Back Day. I encourage people to dispose of old and unused prescriptions in this safe and secure manner,” said Milwaukee VA Police Chief Martin Runge. “It’s important for each of us to clean out our medicine cabinets regularly and to dispose of medications to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our environment.”



The Dispose of Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act requires VA to establish designated time periods when Veterans and non-Veterans can dispose of opioids and other controlled substances and medications at covered VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with an onsite pharmacy and/or a physical location dedicated for law enforcement purposes.

Members of the public who can’t participate in these scheduled VA Take Back Days can use DOJ’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to find year-round collection sites. DEA holds twice yearly Take Back Days, on the last Saturdays of April and October.

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired and unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal at any time by contacting their local VA Police Service or VA Pharmacy.

NOTE TO MEDIA: You are welcome to cover this event. Contact Public Affairs at vhamiwpublicaffairs@va.gov or 414-384-2000, ext. 45363