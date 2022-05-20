VA to host public Memorial Day ceremony May 30 at Wood National Cemetery; volunteers needed to place flags at gravesites

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2022

Print

Milwaukee , WI — The public is invited to a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus, 5000 W. National Ave.

The solemn event honors fallen Veterans, their families and those prisoners of war or missing in action who never made it home. This year’s ceremony theme of Remember and Honor.

The Milwaukee American Legion Band will give a pre-ceremony concert starting at 9 a.m. The official Memorial Day program starts at 9:25 a.m. Limited seating is available at the outdoor event.

The ceremony includes the presentation of the colors by Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans, the national anthem, an invocation and benediction from VA Chaplain Robert Allen, and two keynote speakers. The Commemorative Air Force Wisconsin Waukesha Wing will conduct a flyover of aircraft at 10 a.m.

VA honors our Veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice. This ceremony honors those who served honorably in the defense of our country.

Members of the public are advised to arrive early and be prepared for a short walk from the parking area.

Volunteers sought to place flags

In addition, volunteers are needed to place flags on gravesites prior to Memorial Day. Flag placement starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Volunteers are also needed to remove flags starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

For both days volunteers can park in the gravel area east of the Cemetery Office, 5000 W. National Ave., Building 1301, and sign in there.

For more information about the Memorial Day ceremony, contact Laura Beckel at 414-382-5300 or laura.beckel@va.gov