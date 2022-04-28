Vendors sought for Milwaukee VA Farmers Market, which begins June 10
PRESS RELEASE
April 28, 2022
Milwaukee , WI — The first Milwaukee VA Farmers Market of the 2022 season will be Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the south entrance of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Ave.
This outdoor market features local produce and products to help promote whole health, wellness and nutrition.
The VA Farmers Market will be held every other Friday, June 10 through Sept. 30.
There are still a few seller opportunities available. Vendors interested in applying should contact the VA at MKEVAFarmersMarket@va.gov for an application before May 4. The vendor must have liability insurance.
The Milwaukee VA Farmers Market is open to the public.
Kristen Stanley, Public Affairs Specialist
414-384-2000, ext. 45932