Warning signs of heart attacks in women highlighted on Feb. 4 National Wear Red Day

New masking requirements: Effective immediately, anyone entering the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and its community clinics MUST wear a medical-grade cough, surgical, procedural or N95/KN95 mask. 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗸𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗱. Appropriate masks will be available at all facility entrances. Anyone entering the facility, even those fully vaccinated, must wear a mask at all times.

Prepare for a visit: Due to COVID-19, the Milwaukee VA Medical Center is restricting visitation. Learn more here.

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment only. To schedule a shot, call 414-384-2000, ext. 49069.

All COVID-19 shots are given in the ZIHP/Quick Shot clinic, located in Building 70, directly west of the main hospital. Learn more here.

Visit our vaccine information page.