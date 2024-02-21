Advanced Low Vision Clinic

Feedback

Satisfaction is measured by surveys distributed to Veterans who participated in therapy through the ALVC:

In 2023, Over 95% of Veterans “agreed” or “strongly agreed” with the statements:

“Services enabled me to do things better.”

“Services provided in a timely manner.”

“Service times were okay with me.”

“Met my needs.”

In 2023, 100% of external stakeholders who responded to an online survey responded “strongly agree” with the following items: