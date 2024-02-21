Advanced Low Vision Clinic
The ALVC serves any veteran or active-duty service member who is 18 years or older, is eligible for VA medical center care and services, and has functional vision loss. The clinic is part of the VHA Blind Rehabilitation Service (BRS) Continuum of Care.
Visual Impairment Service Team Coordinator
- Determines eligibility for low vision and blind rehab services within VHA health care.
- Provides problems-based needs assessment and treatment planning.
- Refers Veterans to the appropriate blind rehab services and follows up after intervention.
- Collaborates closely with clinical staff for coordination of care.
- Conducts a support group to enhance Veteran engagement, adjustment to sight loss and provide education.
Optometrist
- Performs low-vision eye exams and provides education about eye condition and prognosis.
- Provides specialized prescription glasses.
- Prescribes optical and electronic devices as needed.
Certified Low Vision Therapist
- Teaches Veterans to use remaining vision with and without the use of equipment.
- Teaches and reinforces skills for accessing print.
- Instructs Veterans in performing everyday tasks safely, efficiently and confidently.
- Provides adjustment counseling.
Certified Orientation and Mobility Specialist
- Teaches Veterans to use their remaining vision to navigate safely in their environment.
- Instructs Veterans on learning about environmental clues to safely plan a route.
- Instructs Veterans on how to read signs using adaptive aids.
- Provides indoor/outdoor training on-site and in the community,
- Provides adjustment counseling,
Services NOT offered
- Computer Assistive Technology (CAT)
- Vision therapy
- Medical supervision of other diagnosis or problems
- Peer Support Specialists
Feedback
Satisfaction is measured by surveys distributed to Veterans who participated in therapy through the ALVC:
In 2023, Over 95% of Veterans “agreed” or “strongly agreed” with the statements:
- “Services enabled me to do things better.”
- “Services provided in a timely manner.”
- “Service times were okay with me.”
- “Met my needs.”
In 2023, 100% of external stakeholders who responded to an online survey responded “strongly agree” with the following items:
- “I am satisfied with the time frame from referral to ALVC intervention.”
- “The Milwaukee ALVC provides high quality service to veterans who are visually impaired."