DAISY Awards for Extraordinary Nurses
The DAISY Foundation recognizes nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people. Patients, families, visitors, nurses, physicians, and other employees may fill out a nomination form below to recognize a nurse. Award categories include individual nurse, nursing team, and charge nurse/team leader.
Click here to fill out the online DAISY Award nomination form
or
Print, complete, and return the DAISY nomination form (PDF).
Submit completed form:
1. To any clinic/unit staff
2. By mail:
Zablocki VA Health Care System
Nursing Excellence, TRL 21
5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295
3. Or email: ZablockiNursingAwards@va.gov