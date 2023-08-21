The Fisher House Program

The Fisher House Program is a unique private-public partnership between the Fisher House Foundation, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense that supports America’s military members in their time of need. The Fisher House Foundation builds, furnishes and donates these “comfort homes” located on major military and VA medical centers. The local community raises a portion of the construction costs, and the Fisher House Foundation contributes the rest.

Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher first recognized the need to provide “homes away from home” for families of hospitalized military men and women in 1990. The first two Fisher Houses opened in 1991. Their mission continues today with the opening of each new Fisher House.

The Milwaukee VA Fisher House doors opened on April 23, 2016, as a "home away from home" for families and Veterans receiving medical care within the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. This facility is available free of charge to families of Veterans being treated at the medical center or receiving VA approved community care.