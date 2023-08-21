Fisher House
The Milwaukee Fisher House is a beautiful home away from home for families of Veterans receiving care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The Fisher House provides free temporary lodging in a comfortable relaxed setting, only a few blocks away from the medical center.
The Fisher House Program
The Fisher House Program is a unique private-public partnership between the Fisher House Foundation, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense that supports America’s military members in their time of need. The Fisher House Foundation builds, furnishes and donates these “comfort homes” located on major military and VA medical centers. The local community raises a portion of the construction costs, and the Fisher House Foundation contributes the rest.
Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher first recognized the need to provide “homes away from home” for families of hospitalized military men and women in 1990. The first two Fisher Houses opened in 1991. Their mission continues today with the opening of each new Fisher House.
The Milwaukee VA Fisher House doors opened on April 23, 2016, as a "home away from home" for families and Veterans receiving medical care within the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. This facility is available free of charge to families of Veterans being treated at the medical center or receiving VA approved community care.
Who is eligible to stay?
The following are general criteria for staying at the Milwaukee VA Fisher House:
- Have a loved one receiving inpatient care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center or at a local facility provided by VA through the Community Care Program.
- Guests must live 50 miles or more away from the medical facility.
- Guests must be medically stable and capable of self-care in a non-medical, unsupervised setting.
Making arrangements to stay
Families seeking Fisher House lodging should contact the Veteran’s VA social worker or case manager to determine if a referral to Fisher House is appropriate. The Fisher House manager will determine eligibility and advise the family on the status of the referral and room availability. Rooms are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Requesting a reservation does not guarantee lodging. Lodging is dependent on eligibility and availability.
Restrictions
- Milwaukee VA is a smoke-free campus. Smoking is not permitted anywhere on campus, including in or around the Fisher House.
- Firearms and/or weapons, and alcohol and/or illicit drugs are not permitted.
- No food or drink items are permitted outside of the kitchen and dining rooms. You may not have food or beverages (other than water) in your room.
- Pets are not permitted. Only certified and trained service animals for the guest staying are allowed in the Fisher House and require prior approval.
- No additional guests are permitted in the rooms without prior approval.
Amenities
The Fisher House creates a warm and compassionate environment for families to find support from others in similar situations. Caring staff and volunteers are available to assist guests.
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center Fisher House is a two-story, 13,000-square-foot home which offers 16 spacious guest rooms, each with a private bathroom with walk-in shower. Each room has a TV, DVD player, alarm clock, hair dryer, internet connection and telephone for local calls.
Guests share a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, dining room, living room, family room with a flat-screen TV and toys for children, and out-door patio. Other features include modern laundry facilities, Wi-Fi and wheelchair accessibility.
Support the Fisher House
Be a part of the Fisher House mission! The Milwaukee VA Medical Center Fisher House relies on support from individuals and groups to provide for the ongoing, daily needs of the Fisher House, enhance the stay of Fisher House guests and expand our programs. To find out how you can support our military and Veterans’ families at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Fisher House as a volunteer or with a donation, please contact the Fisher House at 414-382-5005.
Would you like to cook a meal for the Veterans and their families at our Fisher House?
Visit Meal Train to schedule a day to prepare a meal.
Wish list
The Fisher House operates on donated funds. Items on the Milwaukee VA Medical Center Fisher House wish list reflect items that are either one-time needs or ongoing needs of running the house. Every donation helps make the Fisher House a home for our Veteran’s families.
- To drop off donations, please call the Fisher House at 414-382-5005 or toll-free 888-469-6614, ext. 45005.
Without donations from the community, the Fisher House would not be a success. Our Veteran’s families appreciate all donations.
Checks should be payable to Milwaukee VA Fisher House.
Online donation: Donate online · Customer Self-Service (va.gov)
- Select Milwaukee-Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center as your facility
- Follow the prompts
- Indicate Fisher House for donation area
Gift cards allow ease in picking up items needed for the Fisher House. For the Fisher House consider Wal-Mart, Pick n’ Save, Aldi, Amazon, Target, Kohl’s, Home Depot, Menards or general Visa or MasterCard gift cards.
Contact information
Milwaukee Fisher House
5000 W National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53295
414-382-5005 or toll-free 888-469-6614, ext. 45005.
Resources
If you need to contact us to confirm your reservation status at the Fisher House, call 414-382-5005 or toll-free 888-469-6614, ext. 45005.