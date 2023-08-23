Hoptel
Hoptel is a VA program designed to provide temporary, overnight lodging accommodations to eligible Veterans, similar to a motel/hotel.
Hoptel provides easier access to medical care for Veterans traveling a distance of 50 miles or more.
A stay in Hoptel is not an inpatient admission; therefore nursing and caregiver assistance is not available.
The Milwaukee VA Medical Center Hoptel temporary lodging program has 24 beds (11 rooms to be shared among two people and two rooms that are single/private rooms which are assigned based on need).
This is a free service to all eligible Veterans. Please notify your provider or clinic when you think you will need Hoptel lodging. A referral to Hoptel is generated through your provider.
Who is eligible to stay?
- Veterans must be independent with all cares and clinically stable. Veterans can be accompanied by one caregiver able to provide the necessary care.
- Veterans must live more than 50 miles from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
- Time of the appointment or procedure necessitates an overnight stay.
- Unavailability of transportation necessitates overnight stay.
Prepare for your stay
As you prepare for your Hoptel lodging stay, please note the following:
- Be sure to have your provider enter a Hoptel referral. We have a limited number of beds, and a reservation is necessary to ensure you will have a room available.
- Our Hoptel is located in the A-wing of Building 123, which is west of the main hospital. The Hoptel door is located on the west side of Building 123 on South Washington Drive.
- Parking is available in the horseshoe parking lot located in front of Hoptel/Dom.
- Our Hoptel lodging program does not provide meals; however, the Hoptel kitchen is generously supplied with donated food items. Each guest suite is equipped with a personal refrigerator. Lodgers also have access to a kitchen with a microwave and small cooking appliances.
- Please bring food with you or plan to purchase meals in our VA canteen or local restaurants. The Hoptel staff can provide information about the hours and delivery options of various restaurants in the area.
- Hoptel check in is from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday in Room A104 of Building 123. If you are not able to arrive by 7 p.m., please contact the Hoptel office to arrange check in at the AOD office in the main hospital.
- Hoptel check out is 9 a.m.
- Please call us if you have a reservation but no longer need to stay in the Hoptel so we can offer the room to another Veteran.
Contact information
414-384-2000 (or toll-free 1-888-469-6614)
Hoptel coordinator: ext. 41136
Hospital AOD Office (after 7:30 p.m.): ext. 42038
Milwaukee VA Medical Center
5000 W. National Ave
Milwaukee, WI