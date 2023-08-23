Hoptel provides easier access to medical care for Veterans traveling a distance of 50 miles or more.

A stay in Hoptel is not an inpatient admission; therefore nursing and caregiver assistance is not available.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center Hoptel temporary lodging program has 24 beds (11 rooms to be shared among two people and two rooms that are single/private rooms which are assigned based on need).

This is a free service to all eligible Veterans. Please notify your provider or clinic when you think you will need Hoptel lodging. A referral to Hoptel is generated through your provider.