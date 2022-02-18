VA Video Connect
VA Video Connect allows Veterans and their caregivers to quickly and easily meet with VA health care providers through live video on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet connection.
With the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ VA Video Connect app, you can conduct real-time video appointments with your VA providers. Quickly and easily meet with your VA care team over a secure and private video connection using your smartphone, computer, or tablet. VA Video Connect makes accessing VA care convenient for you.
Ask your VA provider about VA Video Connect if:
- You prefer to receive your care from home or a non-VA facility.
- You find getting to your VA facility difficult or time-consuming.
- You are too busy to attend in-person appointments regularly.
- You need to see a VA specialist who is not located near you for treatment.
How to get started with VA Video Connect:
- Talk with your VA provider to see if telehealth is a good fit for your care.
- Learn more at: mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
- For help setting up VA Video Connect on your device, call the Office of Connected Care Help Desk toll free at 866-651-3180.
Download the App:
You can access VA Video Connect for iOS and Android devices on the VA Mobile webpage.
Need help?
VA can help you get set up or troubleshoot technical problems. Call the Office of Connected Care Help Desk at 866-651-3180 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Test Your Device:
Once you have downloaded the app, you can test your device by sending a text to the VVC ChatBot. Text ‘V’ to 83293 or 323-621-3589. Standard text messaging rates may apply
Get started today!
mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect
Learn more:
Click here to read about how one local Veteran uses VA Video Connect.