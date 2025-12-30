Alisyn Baciak is an outpatient clinical pharmacist at the Milo C. Huempfner VA clinic, and she serves as the preceptor for the pharmacy practice rotation. Alisyn graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy in 2009 after completing three years of undergraduate work at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She worked as a retail pharmacist for Shopko pharmacy in Green Bay, Wis., for four years before joining VA. Alisyn has been a VA outpatient pharmacist at the Green Bay outpatient clinic since 2013.