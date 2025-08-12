Anna Husek, PharmD, BCPS received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy and went on to complete her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency and PGY2 Medication-Use Safety Residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. After completing residency, Anna was hired as a Patient Safety Manager at the Clement J. Zablocki VA overseeing the Patient Safety Program for the hospital and CBOCs, including safety reporting, root cause analyses, and other patient safety and quality improvement work within the organization with the goal of promoting a culture of safety within VA facilities for VA patients, families, and employees. Anna also is a part of the High Reliability Organization (HRO) Team and is a co-preceptor of the PGY1 Medication Safety elective.