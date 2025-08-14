April Rogers, PharmD, BCACP received her BS Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Kansas. She is board certified in Ambulatory Care. She is currently a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care Yellow Clinic. She precepts residents and students completing Primary Care rotations. Her practice interests include diabetes management, smoking cessation, and other various chronic disease state management. She is a member of the American Diabetes Association.