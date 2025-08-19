Ben Weitzel, PharmD, BCACP received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin in 2002. He previously worked as a pharmacy manager at an outpatient pharmacy before joining the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in 2015. He practiced as an inpatient/outpatient clinical pharmacist until transitioning to the Clinical Outcomes and Formulary Management Position in 2018. He then transitioned to a pharmacist assigned to Home Based Primary Care in 2022 in addition to becoming the Chair of the Milwaukee VA Medication Safety Committee. He is board certified in ambulatory care pharmacy (BCACP).