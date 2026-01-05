Bradley Endres, PharmD, PhD is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Hematology/Oncology and a Clinical Research Pharmacist at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. Brad received his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Physiology from the Medical College of Wisconsin and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Houston. He completed a PGY1 residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA, a teaching certificate from the Medical College of Wisconsin, and a pharmacy fellowship in infectious disease from the University of Houston. At the VA, Brad provides pharmacy support for the hematology/oncology inpatient team and helps manage patients on oral and intravenous chemotherapy. Brad also manages the Investigational Drug Program, is a voting member of the Institutional Review Boards, and is a non-voting consultant to the Research and Development Committee. He precepts pharmacy students and residents on their oncology rotations.