Bryan McGill, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He spent three years working at Berlin Memorial Hospital, a small rural Wisconsin hospital, where he worked to build pharmacy services and improve patient care through the development of standardized policies and procedures. Bryan next worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where he gained experience in working with critically ill patients in several areas including medical, cardiac, cardiothoracic, neurosurgery, pediatric and neonatal ICU. In 2009, Bryan moved to Connecticut and became the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Critical Care at the VA hospital in West Haven. In this role, he has guided the implementation of many clinical, cost-containment, and quality improvement projects as well as taking the lead to address numerous drug shortages affecting the ICUs. In 2020, Bryan transition to a role as Senior Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for critical care for Yale New Haven Health System where he assisted with coordination of clinical pharmacy services for adult critical care initiatives, enhanced clinical quality and safety of the medication use process, managed pharmaceutical expense and/or drug shortages for targeted therapies, and supported pharmacy staff of local and health system committees with his critical care expertise. In 2022, Bryan moved back to Wisconsin and transitioned to his role of Formulary Manager where he serves as a preceptor for the formulary management and clinical outcomes longitudinal rotation for PGY-1 pharmacy residents and also precepts pharmacy students. Bryan is a board certified pharmacotherapy specialist (BCPS) as well as critical care pharmacy specialist (BCCCP).