Caryn Bremberger, PharmD, BCPS received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy. She completed her PGY-1 residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and worked as a clinical pharmacist after residency, staffing in the cardiology unit and Community Living Center. She now serves as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Primary Care Clinics. Caryn completed the teaching certificate courses through the University of Wisconsin and Concordia University Wisconsin Schools of Pharmacy and is a preceptor for PGY-1 Residents and pharmacy students.