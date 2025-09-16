Chris Siegler, PharmD, MHA received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He worked as a VALOR Intern with a Pharmacy Administration focus during his pharmacy school years at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. Chris went on to complete his PGY1 and PGY2 in Pharmacy Administration at Jesse Brown while completing his Masters in Healthcare Administration at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Post-residency, Chris served as the Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor at the Jesse Brown VA for 1 year, then transferred to the San Diego VA Medical Center where he served as the Associate Chief of Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Operations for a little over 4 years. He is now VA Milwaukee’s Associate Chief of Pharmacy Operations after serving as the Compliance and Quality Assurance Pharmacist for 1.5 years.