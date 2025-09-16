Christopher Frye, PharmD, MS, BCPS graduated from the University of California – Riverside in 2001 with a major in Biochemistry, with a minor in Mathematics. I went on to the University of Wisconsin – Madison where I received my MS in Pathology doing infectious disease research. After graduating I taught general and analytical chemistry lab courses for several years as a faculty assistant at UW – Madison. I went back and received my PharmD in 2015 and started working right away at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center as a staff pharmacist, advancing to the role of inpatient supervisor in 2022.

Professionally I am very interested in pharmacokinetics and pharmacy administration. I enjoy teaching and helping create more opportunities for students, residents, and staff. I like creating resources that staff can use to support their day-to-day activities.

I live in Madison with my wife and our two boys. When free time presents itself, I enjoy sailing on Lake Mendota (which I also taught for several years).