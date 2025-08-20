Courtney Pagels, PharmD, BCIDP is an Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Concordia University Wisconsin School of Pharmacy, then completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency and PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. Courtney practiced as an ID pharmacist at private health systems for four years before joining the VA in 2022. In her position at the VA, Courtney rounds with the ID consult team, manages OPAT patients, and performs antimicrobial stewardship. She also chairs the Antimicrobial Stewardship Subcommittee and is involved in student and resident precepting for the ID rotation.