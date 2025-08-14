Daisy Peterson, PharmD, BCPS received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Clement J Zablocki VA Medical Center. She is currently a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in the Primary Care and Heart Failure Clinics at the Milwaukee VA where she also serves as a preceptor for students and residents. Her practice interests include anticoagulation, heart failure, and chronic disease state management. She is a member of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists and Greater Milwaukee College of Clinical Pharmacy.