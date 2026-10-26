Elizabeth "Liz" Papa, PharmD, CPPS, received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. She then completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Shore Medical Center in New Jersey, followed by a PGY2 in Medication Use Safety at the Clement J. Zablocki VAMC. Liz is a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS). After residency Liz accepted a position with Ascension St. Joseph Hospital as a Medication Safety Officer. Liz continued her career with Ascension for seven years in a variety of leadership positions, including Medication Safety Manager on the Ascension National Team and Pharmacy Manager at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. Liz rejoined the VA in 2023 as the Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor.