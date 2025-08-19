Erin McAllister, PharmD, BCPP is a Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and works with the mental health residential rehabilitation treatment program, inpatient psychiatry unit, mental health consult/liaison team, and the primary care/mental health integration team. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy and completed a PGY-1 residency in Behavioral Health at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Erin was the PGY-2 psychiatric pharmacy resident at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center prior to transitioning into her current role. She precepts students and PGY-1 residents on elective mental health rotations as well as the PGY-2 psychiatric pharmacy resident. Erin is a member of the American Association of Psychiatry Pharmacists, the Greater Milwaukee College of Clinical Pharmacy and the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin.