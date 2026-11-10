Erin Stoop, PharmD, BCPS received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2011. After four years in retail pharmacy, she started at the VA as a clinical pharmacist in 2015, rotating between the outpatient pharmacy, emergency room, IV room and medicine teams. She then completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee in 2016-2017, and returned to her role as a clinical pharmacist following her PGY-1 Residency. In February of 2023 she transitioned to her current role as the Spinal Cord Injuries/Disorders Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. In September of 2024 Erin transitioned to working part time in her Spinal Cord Injury role.