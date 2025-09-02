Grace Mortrude, PharmD, BCIDP received her PharmD from the University of Rhode Island and went on to complete her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit Michigan, followed by PGY2 in Infectious Diseases at Clement J Zablocki VAMC. Currently, Grace, is an Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Clement J Zablocki VAMC. Grace manages our OPAT program, is the HIV/PrEP liaison and sits on the Infection Control Committee and Antimicrobial Stewardship Subcommittee. Along with our other ID CPS, Grace rounds with the ID consult team, manages OPAT patients and assists providers in ID clinic and precepts students and residents in all of these areas. Grace is also heavily involved in residency research projects and provides research seminars throughout the residency year for PGY1 and PGY2 residents. Grace is also part of Making a Difference in Infectious Diseases (MAD-ID) and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacist where she has sat on the SIDPEC committee and the social media committee. Grace’s professional interests are primarily with antimicrobial stewardship, particularly in the outpatient settings including long term care.