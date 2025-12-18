Jen Mulhall, PharmD, BCPS is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner and preceptor in Primary Care at the Milo C. Huempfner VA Health Care Center in Green Bay. Jen graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy in 2002. She worked at a retail pharmacy as both a staff pharmacist and managing pharmacist until 2006, when she joined the VA. She is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist, and her disease state management practice focuses on various areas including diabetes, hypertension, COPD, weight management and tobacco cessation.