Jennifer Koch

She graduated from Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2001, completed her PGY1 residency training at the ZVAMC the following year and has been employed by the ZVAMC ever since. Jen was a clinical pharmacy specialist (CPS) in Internal Medicine for 16 years before moving into the Associate Chief of Pharmacy – Clinical Manager role in 2017. She is board certified in pharmacotherapy (BCPS) and geriatrics (BCGP). Teaching and education remain key components of Jen’s job – she has a long history of precepting advanced pharmacy practice experience (APPE) students and pharmacy residents on internal medicine and serves as the Residency Program Director for PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program. She is a graduate of the VA leadership and New Supervisor Training programs and was selected as a chair for handcycling event at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in 2007. Jen spearheaded the implementation of the national pharmacogenomics program at the Milwaukee VA and completed the ASHP Pharmacogenomics certificate in 2023 and the VA Pharmacogenomic Certificate program in 2024. Administrative responsibilities include supervision of clinical pharmacy specialists, learner coordination, residency coordination, clinical education, medication safety, medical center committee involvement, PNT Council leadership, and pharmacy leadership. Jen served as the president of the Greater Milwaukee College of Clinical Pharmacy (GMCCP) in 2018. Her personal time is dedicated to her family, travel and staying fit (running, cycling, swimming, crossfit, skiing). Jen is passionate about the VA mission and supports the development and training of future pharmacists.