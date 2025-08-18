Jeremy Barnes, PharmD, BCPS is an Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. Jeremy is a graduate of Ohio Northern University. He completed both a PGY1 residency and PGY2 Internal Medicine residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA, transitioning into the Internal Medicine position after his PGY2 year. During residency, Jeremy obtained board certification (BCPS) and teaching certificates from the University of Wisconsin and Concordia University Wisconsin. Jeremy precepts pharmacy students on General Medicine APPE rotation and pharmacy residents on Internal Medicine rotation. Jeremy provides patient care in a team-based environment on general medicine floors and serves on VA committees pertaining to anticoagulation, medication safety, and acute care pharmacy. Jeremy is also a member of several professional organizations, including ACCP, GMCCP, CPFI, and ASHP.