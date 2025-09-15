Jill Hansen PharmD, BCACP is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and preceptor at the Oconomowoc VA clinic. Jill is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, and is Board Certified in Ambulatory Care. Jill’s clinic practice includes chronic disease state management with special interest in diabetes and tobacco cessation. Outside of clinic, Jill teaches weight management classes as part of a multidisciplinary team for the VA’s “MOVE!” program. This area of her practice focuses on chronic disease management related to weight loss and use of goal setting to facilitate patients health gains through lifestyle changes.