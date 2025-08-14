Jill Underberg, PharmD, BCACP is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy with a BS-Pharmaceutical Sciences degree and a PharmD degree. She completed a Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. She is a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care, precepting residents and students on Primary Care rotations. She is Board Certified in Ambulatory Care. Her practice interests include tobacco cessation, hypertension, and chronic disease state management.