Joseph R. Dutzy, PharmD, BCACP is a Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center and an Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Concordia University Wisconsin School of Pharmacy. He graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin in 2019. He completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee and completed a PGY-2 Health-Systems Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Residency at Ascension Wisconsin. He works in the inpatient psychiatry unit. He precepts pharmacy students on the Mental Health Elective IPPE and APPE rotations and pharmacy residents on the Inpatient Psychiatry rotation. He is a member of the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists, the Greater Milwaukee College of Clinical Pharmacy, and the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin. His clinical areas of interest include substance use disorder, chronic disease management, medication safety, and quality improvement.